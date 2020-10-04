Bobcat Fire (CA) Containment Now at 84 Percent

The Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest has now reached 84 percent containment, reports NBC 4 News.

The 114,963-acre fire still poses a threat to roughly 6,000 structures.

Near Mt. Wilson, the fire was expected to continue to consume approximately 300 acres within the control lines. This area is in tough terrain that has been difficult for firefighters to access.

Mt. Wilson is home to infrastructure that transmits cellphone signals and television and radio broadcasts for the greater Los Angeles Area.

