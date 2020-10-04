Temple (TX) Firefighter Taken to Hospital After Apartment Fire

A Temple firefighter was transported to Baylor Scott & White for evaluation after an apartment fire, reports ABC 25 News.

The firefighter’s condition is not yet known. But, firefighters were able to evacuate all residents from the building and no other injuries were reported.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames upon arriving on the scene. The cause of the two-alarm fire is still under investigation at this time.

