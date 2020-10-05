Four Pittsburgh Firefighters Injured in Four-Alarm Fire

4 @PghFireFighters firefighters were injured battling flames in the South Side Slopes neighborhood last night—and crews are here watching for flare ups. Firefighters have been busy all weekend in the city—including back-to-back fires in Lincoln Lemington-Belmar on Saturday @wtae pic.twitter.com/L9ahXYRuT5 — Chris Lovingood WTAE (@CLovingoodWTAE) October 5, 2020

Four firefighters were injured battling a four-alarm fire in Pittsburgh Sunday evening, according to reports.

Crews responded to the fire in the 30 block of Mount Oliver Street at around 8 p.m. According to triblive.com, firefighters worked to extinguish fire in a third-floor apartment.

The fire caused two separate collapses in the rear of the building, but firefighters managed to get residents out, the report said.

One firefighter sustained a minor burn injury, another had a laceration, while two more suffered shoulder injuries.

Photo courtesy Pittsburgh Public Safety

