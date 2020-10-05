Four Pittsburgh Firefighters Injured in Four-Alarm Fire

Four firefighters were injured battling a four-alarm fire in Pittsburgh Sunday evening, according to reports.
Crews responded to the fire in the 30 block of Mount Oliver Street at around 8 p.m. According to triblive.com, firefighters worked to extinguish fire in a third-floor apartment.
The fire caused two separate collapses in the rear of the building, but firefighters managed to get residents out, the report said.
One firefighter sustained a minor burn injury, another had a laceration, while two more suffered shoulder injuries.
