Boy Suffers Serious Burns, Two Firefighters Injured in Brooklyn (NY) Apartment Building Fire

According to a report from ABC7, six people were hurt, including a four-year-old boy and two firefighters, when a fire broke out on the upper floor of an apartment building at 2300 Pitkin Avenue just after 1:15 a.m. Monday in East New York, Brooklyn.

Firefighters arrived to find residents screaming for help out of the windows. They rushed into the building, discovered four residents and pulled them out.

A four-year-old boy was rushed to the burn unit at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell with serious burns.

Two 37-year-old women, an 18-year-old man, and two firefighters suffered injuries and were transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

