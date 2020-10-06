Twenty-Two Worcester (MA) Firefighters Test Positive for COVID-19, in Quarantine

According to a report from WHDH, twenty-one Worcester (MA) Fire Department (WFD) members are in quarantine and will be tested after another WFD firefighter tested positive for COVID-19.

The firefighter who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday is now in isolation.

As a precautionary measure, the other 21 firefighters who had potential contact with the positive member are in quarantine and will remain there pending a negative test. Those firefighters will be tested this week.

Contact tracing is underway through the Worcester Division of Public Health. The potentially affected fire station where the members works was given a thorough cleaning.

