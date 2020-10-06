Four Dead in Five-Alarm Elizabeth (NJ) Fire

At least four people were killed in a fire that went to five alarms in the city of Elizabeth, New Jersey. Two of the youngest victims, aged 8 and 11, died on scene, according to a report from NBC News.

According to ABC 7, the fire occurred in a baby store and spread rapidly because of cribs and other accoutrements inside the building.

Three police officers in the vicinity were on scene quickly and attempted to rescue a family on the second floor, but there were bars on the windows. Firefighters arrived and worked with law enforcement to rescue the victims.

Firefighters spend several hours on scene bringing the fire under control, the report said.

PIX11 News/YouTube

