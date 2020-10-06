Evacuation Orders Lifted at Fire Near Reno (NV)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — All evacuation orders have been lifted at a wildfire north of Reno that threatened dozens of homes and has burned more than 16 square miles (41 square kilometers) of mostly grass and brush.

Fire officials said Tuesday the blaze north of Cold Springs near the California-Nevada line is now 40% contained.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is investigating the cause of the fire but there was no thunderstorm activity in the area when it broke out Sunday evening so it most likely was human caused.

No injuries have been reported or structures damaged. But at one point nearly 100 homes were threatened.

Flames came dangerously close to at least two homes that fire officials say were saved thanks to homeowners who had cleared defensible space and quick action by firefighting crews.