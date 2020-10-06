Teen Dies in Fall at SC Waterfall

SUNSET, S.C. (AP) — A 14-year-old from Florida died after falling from the top of a waterfall in South Carolina, authorities said.

Isaiah Oertel fell 75 feet (23 meters) off the Laurel Fork Falls on the Foothills Trail in Pickens County around 6:30 p.m. Monday, investigators said.

Rescuers said Oertel was dead by the time they got to the teen from North Port, Florida, at the bottom of the waterfall.

Pickens County deputies and state police are investigating the death at the waterfall about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Greenville.

Oertel is the second person to dieat the waterfall in 2020. A 25-year-old Simpsonville woman was camping with friends in March when she fell from the top of the waterfall, authorities said.