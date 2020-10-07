Firefighting, News

Three Cambridge (MA) Firefighters Injured in Three-Alarm Fire

Three Cambridge (MA) firefighters were injured at a house fire early Wednesday, according to reports.

A woman was found unconscious on the second floor of the home at 34 Buckingham St., according to WCVB. A reporter’s Tweet indicated that the woman was in cardiac arrest, but few other details were available.

The fire went to three alarms, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The firefighters were transported with nonlife-threatening injuries, the report indicated.

