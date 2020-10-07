Three Cambridge (MA) Firefighters Injured in Three-Alarm Fire

#UPDATE: Three Cambridge firefighters taken to the hospital after battling a house fire here on Buckingham Street. One woman was also taken to the hospital after being found inside the home in cardiac arrest. LIVE report coming up on @7News. pic.twitter.com/OP3lDfFuyE — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) October 7, 2020

Three Cambridge (MA) firefighters were injured at a house fire early Wednesday, according to reports.

A woman was found unconscious on the second floor of the home at 34 Buckingham St., according to WCVB. A reporter’s Tweet indicated that the woman was in cardiac arrest, but few other details were available.

The fire went to three alarms, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The firefighters were transported with nonlife-threatening injuries, the report indicated.

Box 59, 3-alarms at 524 this a.m on Buckingham St., a 2 1/2 story, wood-frame residence. One resident was removed from the bldg by Firefighters with CPR in progress. That resident was transported to a medical facility. Three injured Firefighters were also transp to med facilities pic.twitter.com/FcRi402eLI — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) October 7, 2020

