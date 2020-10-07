Suspected Arsonist Arrested After UT Firefighters Extinguish House Fire

According to a report from ABC4, police in West Valley City, Utah, arrested a man they believe set a house on fire after a family argument. The incident occurred at around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night near 5300 West Hunter Drive.

Witnesses told West Valley City Police Officers they saw a man running from the home after it caught on fire.

Officers found the man behind a nearby church. They tased him twice after seeing he possessed a boxcutter and refused to cooperate with any commands. The suspected arsonist now faces multiple charges.

The officers believe the house belongs to the suspect’s grandfather, and the two got into an argument earlier on Tuesday.

No word on how much damage the fire caused to the home.

ALSO

Training Minutes: UAVs for Arson Investigation

Drill of the Week: Arson Investigation

THE LEGAL ASPECTS OF ARSON INVESTIGATION