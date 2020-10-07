Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell Receives the 2020 CFSI/Motorola Solutions Mason Lankford Fire Service Leadership Award

CFSI/YouTube

The Congressional Fire Services Institute (CFSI) and Motorola Solutions once again proudly recognize Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell as the recipient of the 2020 Mason Lankford Fire Service Leadership Award. The presentation of the award was to have taken place at the 32nd Annual National Fire and Emergency Services Dinner, but the program was cancelled due to COVID-19. So, the two organizations instead produced an award video to honor Dr. Moore-Merrell for her achievements.

The five-minute video features tributes from national fire service leaders and personal thoughts from Dr. Moore-Merrell on her distinguished fire service career that began in 1987 with the Memphis Fire Department. For 26 years, she was with the International Association of Fire Fighters where she focused much of her work on data analysis, system performance measurements, and staff deployment models.

In 2019, Dr. Moore-Merrell retired from the IAFF and founded the International Public Safety Data Institute. The nonprofit organization is dedicated exclusively for scientific purposes that provide analytical tools and information to the public safety sector to improve how they evaluate risks, deploy resources, and respond to emergencies. CFSI and Motorola Solutions congratulate Dr. Moore-Merrell for this well-deserved honor and extend their thanks and appreciation for her dedication and commitment to public safety.

RELATED

Using Big Data Analytics to Enhance Fire Response Capability

Growing Concern Regarding the Need for Post-COVID First Responder Medical Surveillance

High-Rise Fire Study Evaluates Effectiveness of Firefighter Crew Sizes, Elevator Use