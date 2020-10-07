Host James Johnson and Barry Franchi talk to Anaheim (CA) Battalion Chief Tim Adams about the Cortland Fire in Fresno where Captain Pete Dern was injured.

ABC News/YouTube

RELATED

Fresno (CA) Fire Releases Initial Report on Fire That Severely Injured Captain

Sponsored by https://globe.msasafety.com/

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Listen in the player above. Also, get every episode by subscribing to the Fire Engineering podcast using your favorite podcast app.

RELATED

Podcast: The Built Environment

Podcast: The Built Environment

Podcast: The Built Environment

Podcast: The Built Environment