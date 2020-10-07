San Francisco Firefighter Dies After Fall During Training

Firefighter Paramedic Jason Cortez (department photo)

Fire Engineering Staff

SAN FRANCISCO – KTVU reports that a San Francisco firefighter died Wednesday morning in a training accident.

San Francisco Fire Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter confirmed the identity of as that of Firefighter/Paramedic Jason Cortez.

Baxter said around 10 a.m. Cortez was injured around during a drill at the Division of Training at 19th and Folsom Streets. He was transported to San Francisco General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

KNTV reported that Cortez fell approximately three stories while straddling a ladder and balcony.