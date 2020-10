There is a very high chance of potential spreading and growth of the Cameron Peak and Mullen fires, reports the Denver Post.

The Cameron Peak fire has been burning since early August and has burned 128,149 acres and is 42% contained.

Fire Weather Outlook in the RMA for today, 10-7 is basically hot and dry; temps 70+ to mid 80s in WY & CO; 90 in KS; rh's (brown is bad, red, not much better across parts of WY & CO) drying trend moving into NE & KS. Winds can impact fires in the RMA. #OneLessSpark pic.twitter.com/R5ilXCzNGf — RMACC (@RMACCinfo) October 7, 2020

The Mullen fire started in September and has scorched 161,151 acres. Wind gusts are expected to climb into the 20 mph range during the afternoon.

