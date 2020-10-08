Free Personal Exposure Tracking Available Now

ImageTrend, Inc. is excited to announce the release of the exposure tracking module in the free Aware™ mobile app. Users can easily document and track personal exposures throughout the entirety of their career and into retirement.

The personal exposure module in Aware is available at no cost for all public safety individuals to download and use, regardless of your records management system or ePCR vendor. Aware empowers individuals to document all types of events including fire incidents, infectious disease, assaults, injuries and stressful or impactful calls. Aware is designed for rapid and accurate entry on the go and allows users to mark events that require follow up or test results as needed.

“ImageTrend is committed to supporting and promoting the health and safety of all first responders,” explained Douglas Butler, Jr., Director of Clinical Services. “It’s crucial to provide a mobile friendly application where you can document exposures throughout your career and beyond.”

Personal exposure tracking in Aware allows for manual entry for all users and records of past incidents to automatically populate details if the user’s department uses ImageTrend Elite™. Recollection of past incidents can be crucial as the industry continues to learn more about the risks associated with fire and EMS exposures and their potential effects on long-term health.

Aware is available as a free download from the Apple App Store for iOS devices and from Google Play for Android devices. For more information about personal exposure tracking or Aware, visit www.ImageTrend.com/Aware.

