Firefighter Training, Videos

Video: Fire Suppression Systems, Part 1: Follow the Water

MiamiDadeFireRescue/YouTube

This is the first of a four-part video series with Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Captain Bill Gustin on the function and components of fire suppression systems. Part 1 will examine the flow of water from underground water mains to a hoseline nozzle or sprinkler system.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Video: Fire Pump Test Header as a Water Source

Improvised Cleveland/Coil Load for Standpipe Operations

Standpipe Operations: Preparation

Standpipe Operations: Stretching and Advancing Hose

Standpipe Operations, Part 1: Preparing for Fire Attack

Standpipe Operations, Part 2: Tactical Considerations

Webcast Series: Bill Gustin on Standpipe Operations

More