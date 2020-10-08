Video: Fire Suppression Systems, Part 1: Follow the Water

This is the first of a four-part video series with Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Captain Bill Gustin on the function and components of fire suppression systems. Part 1 will examine the flow of water from underground water mains to a hoseline nozzle or sprinkler system.
RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING
Video: Fire Pump Test Header as a Water Source
Improvised Cleveland/Coil Load for Standpipe Operations
Standpipe Operations: Preparation
Standpipe Operations: Stretching and Advancing Hose
Standpipe Operations, Part 1: Preparing for Fire Attack
Standpipe Operations, Part 2: Tactical Considerations