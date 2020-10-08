Cottleville (MO) Fire Protection District Orders Four Pierce Pumpers and an Aerial Platform

APPLETON, WI—Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, has secured an order from Cottleville Fire Protection District located in St. Charles County, Missouri. Sold through Pierce dealer MacQueen Emergency, the order includes four Pierce Velocity® Pumpers and an Ascendant® 110’ Heavy-Duty Aerial Platform on a Velocity chassis. The new fire apparatus will replace aging trucks, and will allow the Cottleville Fire Protection District to establish improved standardization with an entirely Pierce fleet.

Researching, specifying, and subsequently purchasing apparatus during a pandemic presented a new level of complexity that few were prepared to handle.

“The professionals from MacQueen Emergency and Pierce worked closely with our apparatus purchasing committee through these unchartered waters, making sure that we had everything needed to make such critical decisions,” said Craig Tihen, assistant chief of the Cottleville Fire Protection District. “As we researched the best fire apparatus for our district, multiple fire districts and departments were on lockdown and limiting outside visitors. We absolutely had to test drive, pump, and operate an Ascendant 110’ single rear axle platform to make an informed decision, and our sales team worked diligently through the situation to deliver a demonstrator truck as promised.”

Cottleville Fire Protection District’s new fire apparatus will feature:

Pierce Velocity Pumpers

Velocity chassis

700-gallon water tank

Pierce PUC™ 1,500-gpm single-stage pump

Detroit DD13 525-hp engine

TAK-4® Independent Suspension

Side roll and frontal impact protection

HiViz® electronic LED headlights with halo flashing system, Will-Burt light tower, and Whelen warning light system

Carcinogen Awareness and Reduction to Exposure (CARE) cab customization including vinyl seats and aluminum floor

Ascendant 110’ Heavy-Duty Aerial Platform

Velocity chassis with a 110’ heavy-duty steel ladder platform

500-gallon water tank

1,500-gpm pump

Detroit DD13 525-hp engine

TAK-4 Independent Suspension

Side roll and frontal impact protection

Single rear axle configuration

Carcinogen Awareness and Reduction to Exposure (CARE) cab customization including vinyl seats and aluminum floor

Chief Tihen added, “We chose this configuration for its balanced compromise between apparatus size, options, and capacity. The 189” rescue body provides us ample storage for equipment with 700 gallons of water and a safely positioned hosebed, all while providing a short wheelbase for exceptional maneuverability.”

The Cottleville Fire Protection District covers 38 square miles of St. Charles County, Missouri, and is located just northwest of St. Louis. The district responds to over 3,800 service calls per year out of four fire stations. With three shifts working a 48/96 rotation, the District employs 58 full-time personnel.

“Selecting new fire apparatus to best serve a community is a huge responsibility even during the most normal of circumstances,” said Andy Klein, sales manager of MacQueen Emergency’s Missouri branch. “When we faced the challenges experienced worldwide this year, we knew that all parties would have to work together in a creative way to achieve a common goal. Thankfully, our team has built an incredible level of trust with the Cottleville Fire Protection District over 25 years, and we are confident that the apparatus selected will meet their needs for exceptional maneuverability, reliability, performance.”

