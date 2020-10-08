Man Killed in Crash of Small Plane in AL

WATERLOO, Ala. (AP) — A small airplane crashed in a wooded area of northwest Alabama, killing the Tennessee man who was flying it, authorities said Thursday.

News outlets reported that a single-engine aircraft traveling from Dallas to Knoxville, Tennessee, didn’t show up on time, prompting officials to use a signal to locate the cellphone of the pilot, who was the only person aboard.

A more than two-hour search that began late Wednesday ended when a state helicopter located wreckage near a wildlife management area in extreme northwest Alabama.

Pilot Jerel Zarestky, 69, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, died in the crash, Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker told news outlets. The cause of the crash was unclear, but an autopsy was planned to determine whether the man might have had health problems before the aircraft went down.