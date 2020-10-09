PA Firefighter Dies of Apparent Heart Attack

A firefighter with the Colmar (PA) Volunteer Fire Company has passed away after experiencing a medical emergency during an emergency response, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
On Thursday, October 1, 2020, Firefighter Edward “Gary” Minnick, 65, was responding to an oil leak at a gas station. While in the utility truck at the fire department, he suffered a medical emergency and paramedics immediately performed life saving measures. All resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and he passed away from an apparent heart attack.
Firefighter Minnick had 18 years of service.