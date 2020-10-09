PA Firefighter Dies of Apparent Heart Attack

A firefighter with the Colmar (PA) Volunteer Fire Company has passed away after experiencing a medical emergency during an emergency response, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

On Thursday, October 1, 2020, Firefighter Edward “Gary” Minnick, 65, was responding to an oil leak at a gas station. While in the utility truck at the fire department, he suffered a medical emergency and paramedics immediately performed life saving measures. All resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and he passed away from an apparent heart attack.

Firefighter Minnick had 18 years of service.

Surviving the Fire Service Cardiac Epidemic