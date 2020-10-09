Crews Work Through Morning to Extinguish Large CT Scrap Yard Fire

According to a report from WTNH, fire crews labored all morning to extinguish a large fire at a scrap yard in Montville, Connecticut.

Crews from Montville’s four volunteer fire companies as well as other career personnel and mutual-aid firefighters from partner departments were called to Connecticut Scrap at 33 Pequot Rd. just after 1 a.m. Friday.

In total, 15 units were called to the scene.

More than seven hours after your four independent Montville Fire Companies were initially dispatched, shortly before… Posted by Chesterfield Fire Co. PIO on Friday, October 9, 2020 Chesterfield Fire Co. PIO/FaceBook

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) was also on scene to monitor the air quality in the surrounding area.

Montville Fire Marshal William Bundy said that DEEP is continuing to monitor the air quality in the area, and it is in an acceptable window, but area residents are being encouraged to keep their windows closed.

The Chesterfield Fire Company said that this response will be an extended operation, and that fire crews primarily used tankers for water supply.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

