Three Critically Injured in Fire in South Korean High-Rise Apartment Block

Seoul (dpa) – Ninety-three people have been taken to hospital after a 33-storey apartment building caught fire in the South Korean city of Ulsan, with three of them in a critical condition, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

A firefighter was among those injured, South Korean broadcaster KBS reported, citing rescue services.

The majority of the patients are being treated for minor injuries such as smoke inhalation. There were no reports of any fatalities.

The fire, which broke out late on Thursday in the high-rise, has now been brought under control, the agency said, citing the fire brigade.

Rescue workers were still searching for potential victims in the commercial and residential building, though there were no reports of missing persons.

It remains unclear whether the building is in danger of collapsing.

The cause of the fire, which is thought to have started somewhere between the 8th and the 12th floors before spreading to the upper storeys, remains unclear.

Some outlets showed footage of the structure engulfed in flames and slabs of burning concrete falling to the street below.

Strong winds are thought to have caused the blaze to spread rapidly.

According to Yonhap, more than 380 people live in the building, though it is unclear how many were inside when the fire broke out.

Many were able to flee their homes in time and escape the flames. One group escaped to the building’s roof.

The fire brigade were credited for avoiding what could have been a large death toll with their quick response after they were alerted by residents reporting plumes of smoke and the smell of burning.

More than 400 firefighters, 60 fire engines, helicopters and ladder trucks were deployed to fight the blaze, reported KBS.

Ulsan is a city of 1.2 million people in the south-east of the country.

