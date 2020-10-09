Join Chris Mc Loone and Ricky Riley as they talk about low hosebeds, COVID-19’s impact on fleet maintenance, and recent rigs and why they were impressive.
Related: https://www.fireapparatusmagazine.com/
Sponsored by https://globe.msasafety.com/
The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter
Listen in the player above. Also, get every episode by subscribing to the Fire Engineering podcast using your favorite podcast app.
ALSO
Podcast: Talking Trucks and Equipment
Podcast: Talking Trucks and Equipment: REV Apparatus Conference and Expo
Podcast: Talking Trucks & Equipment: Ricky Riley on the Impacts of COVID-19