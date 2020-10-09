Join Chris Mc Loone and Ricky Riley as they talk about low hosebeds, COVID-19’s impact on fleet maintenance, and recent rigs and why they were impressive.

Related: https://www.fireapparatusmagazine.com/

Sponsored by https://globe.msasafety.com/

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter

Listen in the player above. Also, get every episode by subscribing to the Fire Engineering podcast using your favorite podcast app.

ALSO

Podcast: Talking Trucks and Equipment

Podcast: Talking Trucks and Equipment: REV Apparatus Conference and Expo

Podcast: Talking Trucks & Equipment: Ricky Riley on the Impacts of COVID-19

Podcast: Talking Trucks and Equipment