Spring (TX) Fire Department/YouTube

One year ago today just after three in the afternoon, Spring (TX) firefighters rescued several people trapped on the third floor of a Motel 6.

For their heroism in a multiple alarm fire, The 100 Club honored several Spring firefighters with Firefighter of the Year honors.

In the above video on YouTube, fire personnel look back at the rescues performed that day.



Fighting Fires in Hotels and Motels: There Are Some Differences!

Drill of the Week: Ladder Rescue

Truck Company Ops: Ladder Angles