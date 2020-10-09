E-ONE Delivers Two Custom Typhoon™ Pumpers to the Daytona Beach (FL) Fire Department

OCALA, FL—E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group and a manufacturer of fire apparatus, is pleased to announce the delivery of two E-ONE® Custom Pumpers to the Daytona (FL) Beach Fire Department. With the recent addition of these two pumpers, Daytona Beach now has an all E-ONE fleet.

Key features of Daytona Beach Fire Department’s E-ONE Custom Pumpers include:

Typhoon™ cabs with 12″ vista roofs, severe duty interiors and dark tint glass

Galvanized and powder coated frames for corrosion resistance

188″ wheelbases with 18,000 lb front axles and 27,000 lb rear axles

Cummins 450-hp L9 engines with Allison EVS 3000 transmissions

Extruded aluminum rescue pumper bodies with full-height compartments and ROM roller shutter doors

Enclosed ladder tunnels for 24′, 14′ and 10′ ladders and pike poles and pry bar

Wide upper roof-top compartments for additional storage space

Waterous 1,250-gpm pumps with 780-gallon tanks (750 water/30 foam)

V-MUX electrical systems with driver and officer color displays; integrated A/C controls; integrated tire pressure monitoring; and left, right, and rear cameras

Whelen LED warning and scene lighting

AXIS® Smart Truck Technology

“These custom pumpers are the newest members of our fleet for a total of six all-matching E-ONE Typhoon pumpers. This provides our crews with the latest and greatest tools that meet NFPA compliance so they can be successful on the fire scene,” said Daytona Beach Fire Chief Dru Driscoll. “We hope to continue our relationship with E-ONE and REV Technical Center for years to come as our needs continue to grow as Daytona Beach grows.”

“With apparatus built to Daytona’s specific requirements, E-ONE is grateful that the department now has an all E-ONE fleet to serve its community,” said Larry Daniels, E-ONE’s Director of Sales. “We are honored that Daytona continues to trust E-ONE for all of its fire apparatus needs.”

For more information, visit e-one.com.