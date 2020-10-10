WI Firefighter Falls Through Floorboards While Fighting Intentionally Set Fire

Adam Rogan

The Journal Times, Racine, Wisc.

(TNS)

RACINE — While battling an intentionally set fire Friday afternoon inside a city-owned abandoned building at 1801 Mead St., one Racine firefighter fell through rotten floorboards but reported they were uninjured, according to a report from the Racine Fire Department.

In a release, the Racine Fire Department said “Owners of vacant properties are reminded to take appropriate safeguards to prevent trespassers from entering.” After the fire, which caused around $1,000 worth of damage, the building was left “uninhabitable,” according to the initial investigation.

According to the RFD, 21 firefighters from four stations responded to the fire, which was called in at around 6 p.m. Friday and extinguished half an hour later. The battle with the fire required “all standard operating tasks,” according to the Fire Department, including the use of fire engines and ladder trucks, forcing entry into the building, locating the fire, using a fire hydrant, using ground ladders, using aerial devices, searching for victims (none of which were found), actually putting out the fire, and preparing to perform overhaul (which ended up not being necessary).

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.

———

©2020 The Journal Times, Racine, Wisc.

Visit The Journal Times, Racine, Wisc. at www.journaltimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

RELATED

Entering Through the Door, Falling Through the Floor: Catastrophic Structural Collapse

On the Line: Crawl Before You Walk

Abandoned Building Policy: Five Years Later

Responding to Fires in Vacant Buildings: Proceed with Caution