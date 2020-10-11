Names in the News: October 11, 2020

This bi-weekly series is dedicated to the latest promotions and other news within the fire service.

DESMOND FULTON was announced as the new chief of the Denver (CO) Fire Department (DFD), effective October 12. Fulton is a 22-year DFD veteran who is moving up from his current position of deputy chief. He joined the DFD in 1998, rising through the ranks from firefighter technician to become the only active DFD member to run two divisions. He is responsible for, among many other things, implementing the DFD Mentorship Program, guaranteeing highly coveted testing positions to minorities and women.

MIKE REID was selected as the new chief of the Pelham (AL) Fire Department (PFD) on October 5 by the Pelham City Council. Reid previously served as the PFD’s deputy chief. He replaces former PFD chief Tim Honeycutt, who retired after serving in the PFD for more than 26 years, the past 3½ as chief. Reid is a second-generation fire chief; his father was a 50-year fire service member, with 22 years spent as the chief of the Montevallo (AL) Fire Department. He looks to focus on recruitment, training, and community outreach.

JUSTIN BUSCH was tapped to be the new deputy chief of the Panama City Beach (FL) Fire Department (PCBFD) by Chief Ray Morgan. He takes over the position from Morgan following Morgan’s promotion to chief in August. Busch joined the PCBFD in 2003 after having served as a volunteer with the Callaway and Parker, Florida, Fire Departments. He began volunteering while as a high school student, rising through the ranks from firefighter-EMT to lieutenant, captain, and finally battalion chief in 2016.

FELIPE RODRIGUEZ accepted the position of chief with the Cosumnes Fire Department (Elk Grove, California) (CFD) and will assume the position on October 31. Rodriguez comes to CFD from the Folsom (CA) Fire Department (FFD), where he has been chief since 2017. During his tenure as FFD chief, the department expanded service delivery and improved response times; opened a new fire station; added new equipment, vehicles, and an ambulance; and updated or remodeled all fire stations.

DAN CASEY was named the new chief of the New Melle (MO) Fire Protection District (NMFPD). Casey replaces retiring chief Rick Massey, who had served as chief since 2005. Casey joined the St. Charles County (MO) Fire Protection District as a volunteer when he was 18 years old, becoming a career firefighter there in 1998 and rising through the ranks to the positions of captain, battalion chief/paramedic, PIO, and acting deputy chief.

To feature yourself or a fellow member in "Names in the News," please send an e-mail with the information (60-100 words) and a high-resolution photo of the member with the subject line "NITN" to [email protected].

