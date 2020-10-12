Lightning Strike May Have Caused VT Mountain Forest Fire

MILTON, Vt. (AP) — A lightning strike may have caused a forest fire on top of a mountain in Milton that firefighters battled over the weekend, officials said.

A crew returned to the site deep in the forest on Monday, WCAX-TV reported.All-terrain vehicles were needed to get to the fire, which has burned about five acres.

Several departments fought the fire for several hours on Saturday and it is now contained. The fire on Arrowhead Mountain is far from any homes or structures, said Lt. Steve Burke of the Milton Fire Department. The dry conditions didn’t help, he said. Officials hope rain expected this week will extinguish the fire for good.