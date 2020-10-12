Glass and Zogg (CA) Fires Almost Fully Contained

Cal Fire states that two wildfires are now nearly fully contained as crews take advantage of better weather, reports The Mercury News.

The 56,338-acre Zogg Fire and the 67,484-acre Glass Fire have reached more than 90% containment.

Both fires broke out in late September and have gone through 100,000 acres combined, destroying more than 1,500 structures and killing four people. The Glass devastated parts of California’s famed wine country.

RELATED

Private Firefighting Crews Spark Conflict After Alleged Illegal Backfires in Glass Fire

Glass Fire (CA) Containment Reaches 15 Percent

Photos: Glass, Shady, and Zogg Fires, CA

CA Fires Increasingly Contained But Dry Heat Returns