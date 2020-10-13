Podcast: The Future Firefighter: Nathan Trauernicht

Join host Chris Baker and guest Fire Chief Nathan Trauernicht as they discuss a wide range of topics, including the International Association of Fire Chiefs, Safety Health and Survival Section, and the focus of inclusivity in the fire service highlighting the IAFC’s Diversity Executive Leadership Program (iDELP). During this episode, they also discuss the UC Davis Fire Department Student Firefighter Program and the value of a membership with the Institution of Fire Engineers USA Branch.

