Brockton (MA) Firefighters Rescue Four from Two-Alarm Apartment Fire

Update on the second alarm at 574 Warren Ave. Fire knocked down companies overhauling. Photos are from rescues over ladders. @IAFFNewsDesk @MassDFS @THE_PFFM @144Iaff pic.twitter.com/o958pv471n — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) October 13, 2020

Marc Larocque

The Enterprise, Brockton, Mass.

(TNS)

BROCKTON – A woman and three children were trapped inside their Brockton apartment, waiting for help by a third story window, as a raging basement fire generated heavy smoke that filled up the stairway.

Brockton firefighters came rushing in with ladders to rescue the family, including a woman and three children, after a home security system alerted the fire department about the basement fire at 574 Warren Ave. at 9:15 a.m., according to Brockton Fire Deputy Chief Kevin Galligan.

While firefighters from Squad A attacked the fire in the basement, others from Ladder 2 used a 28-foot ground ladder to reach the third floor window of the wood-frame apartment building, ferrying two young children to the ground, Galligan said. They used a hydraulic aerial ladder to reach an older child and a woman and get them to safety, the deputy chief said. The ladder rescues come just two weeks after the department went through ground ladder rescue training, Galligan said.

“The occupants were trapped on the third floor. They couldn’t go down the stairs. They were full of smoke,” Galligan said. “The guys did an excellent job. They did exactly as they’re trained and it resulted in four successful rescues. Here we are two weeks later and it works.”

The fire was considered a two-alarm blaze, but the Brockton firefighters were able to contain it to the basement, swiftly knocking the “significant fire” out, Galligan said.

“It didn’t extend to the upper floors,” Galligan said.

The children and woman trapped on the third floor were evaluated by EMS at the scene, but were not transported to the hospital. One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury involving an axe, Galligan said, and was transported to the hospital.

We can deliver news just like this directly to your inbox. You can sign up for This Just In (a daily 7:30 p.m. newsletter with items we’ve posted that day), News Alerts (so you don’t miss anything important) and more. It’s customized to your preferences — and it’ll only take a few seconds.

A total of six occupants in the building were displaced as a result of the fire, leading firefighters to turn off the utilities, as a result of the fire, smoke and water damage. The American Red Cross responded to help the displaced residents get a place to stay, Galligan said.

It’s not immediately clear exactly how the fire was started, Galligan said. But it does not appear suspicious, he said.

“It’s under investigation,” said Galligan, who was the incident commander at the scene. “Right now, it appears accidental in nature.”

Staff writer Marc Larocque can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @Enterprise_Marc.

———

©2020 The Enterprise, Brockton, Mass.

Visit The Enterprise, Brockton, Mass. at www.enterprisenews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

RELATED

Searchable vs. Survivable: Educated Decision Making

Search and Rescue by the Numbers

Truck Company Operations: Boston’s Ladder Culture

Yes, Your Engine Carries Ground Ladders!