FL Family Flees Home Set Ablaze by Angry Boyfriend, Cops Say

Eliot Kleinberg

The Palm Beach Post, Fla.

(TNS)

A man just out of state prison in February set a house on fire early Sunday, forcing eight people, including a grandmother in a wheelchair and five children, to scramble for their lives, Riviera Beach police say.

“I’m still shaking,” grandmother Katrina Fleming told The Palm Beach Post on Monday. “I close my eyes for a few minutes and all I see is the orange flames of fire in my face.”

But, mother Breanna Fleming said, “We got out alive.”

More: Former Forest Hill football standout slain in Delray Beach

James Eugene Josey, 33, of West Palm Beach, was booked Sunday afternoon at the Palm Beach County Jail, charged with eight counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of felony arson.

In court Monday at the jail, Circuit Judge Ted S. Booras ordered Josey held without bond.

The family woke, then scrambled to escape the flames

The fire broke out about 5 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 1400 block of West 30th Street, west of Dixie Highway and north of Blue Heron Boulevard.

Katrina Fleming, who’s an amputee, lives in the home with her boyfriend, Antwon Hall; her daughter Breanna; and Breanna’s five children, ages 2, 3, 9, 10 and 13.

Josey is the father of the three oldest.

Katrina said Breanna wanted the three to be able to spend time with their father, but since Josey just had finished a 5½ year stint in state prison in February, she was concerned about safety, and wanted him to arrange visitation through the courts.

Records show Josey was in state prison for two months in 2008 and 10 months in 2012, and from November 2015 to February of this year, on Palm Beach County convictions that included drug charges, burglary and grand theft, and felony battery.

More: Two charged in man’s fatal shooting death from last March

According to a Riviera Beach police report, Breanna told investigators that, last week, Josey texted to say he was “going to get a new set of children” and that he was going to “put a check on her check,” which she interpreted as a threat to have her murdered.

Throughout Saturday night and into early Sunday, Breanna ignored numerous texts and calls from Josey.

‘I’m going to be back,’ the suspect reportedly told one of the women

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Josey texted that he needed a place to stay. Breanna replied he wasn’t welcome.

A short time later, the report said, the family was awakened by Josey banging on the front door. Breanna opened it, looked at Josey, and immediately closed and locked the door.

She said Josey began screaming, and as he walked back down the driveway, she opened the door again and said if he came back she’d call the police. She said Josey replied, “Your (expletive) mother is going to die, I’m going to be back.”

While the report doesn’t say, Katrina said Josey returned about 2:30 a.m., again banging on the door, and Breanna again told him to leave.

“I thought that was going to be the end of that,” Katrina said.

About 5 a.m., Katrina was jolted awake.

“I heard something go, ‘Boom!’ Come through my bedroom window,” Katrina said. “I immediately started screaming.”

More: Boca Raton police: Man dies after stabbing, crash; fight may have been over drug deal debt

She said her boyfriend awoke. Two devices had landed in the room. Fire already covered the floor at the foot of her bed.

Katrina, who said she lost her legs about a decade ago when her ex-husband shot her, said her boyfriend “grabbed me and was pulling me off the bed. He didn’t even think to grab my chair.”

She said smoke “was starting to hit my face. My boyfriend was coughing and my daughter was coughing. I took my body and started rolling and crawling.”

She said her oldest grandson, 13, grabbed the younger children.

“He was screaming, ‘Grandma. C’mon. C’mon. Don’t give up. C’mon,” she said.

Everyone made it out the front door. Katrina’s boyfriend was able to bring out her wheelchair.

Five or 10 minutes after the first flaming device came through Katrina’s window, everyone was out; shaken but okay, she said.

By then, the fire had spread to the kitchen. Firefighters stopped the blaze but said the home was a total loss.

Katrina Fleming said Monday her bedroom had been retrofitted for her disability, with a kitchen and hot plate and a restroom setup.

“We lost everything,” she said.

The home, retrofitted for a wheelchair, was a total loss

The local chapter of the American Red Cross reported it provided the Fleming family emergency financial help, relief items such as toiletries, and mental health services as well as referrals to additional assistance.

Katrina said the Red Cross gave her money to get a phone and clothes. She said her daughter and the grandchildren are staying with family friends in Riviera Beach. She said she’s with another daughter in Tequesta, whose home isn’t set up for a disabled person.

In the backyard, the report said, the city’s fire marshal and detectives later found the nozzle of a gasoline can, as well as a cellphone that turned out to be Josey’s.

Police later found Josey about two miles away in the 300 block of Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach; the report doesn’t say when or how.

It said Josey “began to act suicidal” by attempting to hang himself with his clothing and tried to spit on officers, then asked for a lawyer.

A call to a phone number for Josey in the police report was not returned. He’s represented by the Palm Beach County Public Defender, which does not comment on active cases.

[email protected]

@eliotkpbp

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Family, including disabled grandma, flees Riviera home set afire by angry boyfriend, cops say

———

©2020 The Palm Beach Post (West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Visit The Palm Beach Post (West Palm Beach, Fla.) at www.palmbeachpost.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.