Quick-Thinking MI Deputies, Firefighters Save Life of Choking 10-Month-Old

Oakland County deputies and Waterford firefighters are being hailed as heroes after saving a 10-month-old’s life.

According to a news release, officials were dispatched to the 100 block of Parkdale Avenue in Pontiac after receiving a call about an unconscious and unresponsive 10-month-old infant Sept. 28.

Upon arrival, law enforcement and firefighters opted to take the infant directly to McLaren Oakland Hospital instead of waiting for Emergency Medical Services.

Waterford firefighters loaded the baby into the back seat of the patrol car and continued to perform CPR while a deputy drove. Other deputies in the area cleared traffic, so the patrol car had a safe and fast route to the hospital.

After arriving at the hospital, doctors and law enforcement were able to save the baby’s life due to this team effort.

Detectives interviewed doctors who said the child choked on something and went into cardiac arrest. Officials said the infant may have choked on drug paraphernalia they found in a trash can. Detectives are continuing the investigation, and they notified Child Protective Services of the incident.

“Watching the dashcam footage of our Deputies and Firefighters working hand-in-hand together to save the life of an innocent 10-month-old child demonstrates the heart and soul of our first responders,” Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard said. “I am incredibly proud of these heroes for relying on their instincts and training during this very stressful moment and I commend them for their quick-thinking and partnership.”

