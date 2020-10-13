Authorities: Hiker Dies in Fall at Yonah Mountain (GA)

CLEVELAND, Ga. (AP) — A woman hiking at Yonah Mountain in Georgia fell near a trail and died Tuesday, according to emergency officials.

Authorities responded to the Yonah Mountain Trailhead in north Georgia at around 10:30 a.m., where a female hiker had fallen from the rock face, news outlets quoted White County Public Safety Director David Murphy as saying.

The woman died at the scene. Murphy said White County Fire-EMS rescuers rappelled to where the body fell and recovered it using a rope pulley system.

The victim was not immediately identified. No additional details were released.

Yonah Mountain sits between the cities of Cleveland and Helen in the northeast corner of the state. The mountain peaks at an elevation of 3,166 feet (965 meters).