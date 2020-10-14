Retired Firefighters Contain Lawrence (MA) Fire

Allison Corneau

LAWRENCE — It seems training is never forgotten.

A group of retired firefighters were able to get a small fire under control using fire extinguishers and a garden hose when flames broke out at 495 Truck and Auto Recyclers on Marston Street Tuesday afternoon, according to Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, which Moriarty said appears to have been accidental.

Calling the knock down “quick work,” Moriarty said the fire broke out in the bathroom of the building, owned by Frank Coady, and is not considered suspicious. Damage is estimated at a few thousand dollars.

Fire investigators and other department personnel had already cleared the scene by 4:30 p.m., he said.

