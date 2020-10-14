Firefighter Hospitalized After Massive Fire at Katy (TX) Apartment

Anna Bauman and Claire Goodman

Houston Chronicle

(TNS)

A fire destroyed an apartment complex under construction in the Katy area Wednesday morning, sending flames and smoke skyward.

The fire at the complex at Partnership Way and Texas 99, was expected to have a “big impact” on area traffic, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fire department crews received the first call at 6:18 a.m. and a second alarm was called at 6:29.

Jason Tharp, chief of community risk reduction for Harris County Emergency Services District No. 48, confirmed the three-alarm fire was under control as of 8:30 a.m. Tharp said both buildings were involved in the fire. One firefighter was taken by ambulance to the hospital with heat exhaustion.

Tharp said crews are now working to put out spot fires and are focused on scaffolding that could collapse.

“The scaffolding issues we are worried about it collapsing because it’s not attached to the building,” Tharp said.

This is a developing story.

———

©2020 the Houston Chronicle

Visit the Houston Chronicle at www.chron.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.