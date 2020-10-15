Cummins Announces its EPA 2021 X12 and X15 Series Engines

COLUMBUS, IN—Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) launched its Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) 2021 emissions-compliant X12 and X15 series engines. These heavy-duty diesel engines from Cummins were built on the proven architecture of its EPA 2017 versions and are designed for customers running Class 8 trucks in the North American on-highway market.

“Cummins’ 2021 heavy-duty products were designed with three core deliverables in mind: increased uptime, better overall total cost of ownership, and improved drivability,” says Brett Merritt, vice president of the Cummins On-highway Engine Business. “By delivering on these focus areas, Cummins’ products will offer better performance for the customer’s bottom line.”

Cummins currently provides an oil drain interval (ODI) of 75,000 miles for operators achieving 7 or more miles per gallon with the X12 and X15 Efficiency engines. In 2021, customers averaging between 5 and 7 mpg will see their ODI with the EPA 2021 X15 Performance series engine extended by 10,000 miles. And to further increase uptime for customers, Cummins has matched the service schedule for both the fuel filter and oil changes on both the X12 and X15 series products, so customers won’t have to plan maintenance separately.

For better overall total cost of ownership (TCO), Cummins made the 2021 powertrains more fuel-efficient than ever. In 2020, Cummins launched an EPA 2021-compliant product with the X15 Efficiency Series, which has demonstrated up to 3.5% better fuel economy compared to the 2019 product. In 2021, X15 Efficiency series customers with EX ratings (require Endurant HD transmission and GPS look-ahead data) stand to gain an additional 1.5% in fuel economy. Those who require more than 500 horsepower and go with an X15 Performance series can get up to 2% improved fuel economy compared to the EPA 2017 version. Customers of the X12 will also see improvements, with an up to 2.5% potential gain in base engine and a possible 1.5% further improvement with EX ratings, which will be newly available to the X12 in 2021.

The 2021 X15 Performance Series will newly offer select powertrain features that were previously unavailable above 500 horsepower. Features like SmartCoast, Predictive Cruise Control,and Predictive Road Speed Governor will be available for customers with Automated Manual powertrains in 2021.

Customers can visit the new cloud-based PowerSpec tool via powerspecweb.cummins.com for help with vehicle spec’ing, feature descriptions and more.