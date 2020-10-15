Engine Company, Firefighting, News, Structural Firefighting

One Firefighter Hospitalized Following Large Charlotte (NC) House Fire

Charlotte Fire Department

According to a report from WBTV, one Charlotte (NC) Fire Department (CFD) firefighter was taken to the hospital after fighting a house fire in northeast Charlotte.

Charlotte Fire Dept/Twitter

The home caught fire shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sandringham Place near N. Tryon Street. The CFD says one firefighter was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.

Taylor Simpson/Twitter

The home involved had extensive damage. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

