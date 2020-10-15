One Firefighter Hospitalized Following Large Charlotte (NC) House Fire

According to a report from WBTV, one Charlotte (NC) Fire Department (CFD) firefighter was taken to the hospital after fighting a house fire in northeast Charlotte.
The home caught fire shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sandringham Place near N. Tryon Street. The CFD says one firefighter was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.
The home involved had extensive damage. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
