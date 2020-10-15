One Firefighter Hospitalized Following Large Charlotte (NC) House Fire

According to a report from WBTV, one Charlotte (NC) Fire Department (CFD) firefighter was taken to the hospital after fighting a house fire in northeast Charlotte.

Update Structure Fire; 12000 Block of Sandringham Pl; FF’s control fire in 55 minutes; 1 FF transported to hospital with non life threatening injury; due to extensive fire damage search of the entire structure has been delayed — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 15, 2020 Charlotte Fire Dept/Twitter

The home caught fire shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sandringham Place near N. Tryon Street. The CFD says one firefighter was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.

Here’s a video a neighbor took when firefighters got on scene pic.twitter.com/2faU9JGDPj — Taylor Simpson WBTV (@TaylorSimpsonTV) October 15, 2020 Taylor Simpson/Twitter

The home involved had extensive damage. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

ALSO

Modern House Fires: Effects of Research on Strategy and Tactics

Modern House Fires Warrant Tactical Agility

House Fires: New Threats, New Tactics