Fire Destroys Mobile Home, Casper (WY) Firefighter Hospitalized

Casper Star Tribune, Wyo.

(TNS)

A mobile home fire Wednesday morning in east Casper injured a Casper firefighter, who was hospitalized as a precaution.

Casper Fire-EMS responded to the fire around 4:30 a.m. on the 300 block of North Forest Drive. Multiple people had called to report the large fire, which threatened to damage neighboring structures.

Discarded smoking materials outside the single-wide mobile home are believed to have sparked the fire, which grew to combustible materials nearby before reaching the home, damaging it completely.

The firefighter was taken to Wyoming Medical Center and has since been released. No one else was injured in the fire.

Limited damage was done to the surrounding residences.

The family evacuated the fire before firefighters arrived. Some of their personal belongings were recovered, and WMC and Casper Fire-EMS helped provide them with medical devices that they lost in the fire.

The city fire department encourages residents to only discard smoking materials in non-flammable containers, like a metal container with water and a lid.

“This fire is one of many that have occurred in recent months in Casper,” Public Information Officer Patrick McJunkin said in a news release. “The trend is alarming as damage from these fires has been significant. … As windy season ramps up on us, the danger of this fire becomes more prevalent.”

Six Casper Fire-EMS units, an Evansville Fire-EMS mutual aid engine, WMC, Casper police, the Red Cross, Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy all responded to the fire.

