D.C. Firefighters Rescue Two from Garden Apartment Fire

Video as #DCsBravest began firefighting efforts in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE. pic.twitter.com/W5U3Vnk8nl — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 15, 2020

Two people were injured Wednesday evening in a fire at a garden apartment-style building in Washington, D.C.

Video and photo from the scene show conditions firefighters faced while responding to the October 14, 2020 fire in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE.

D.C. firefighters rescued two victims from the interior of the building. One adult was transported with critical injuries and an additional adult being transported with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Firefighters also managed to rescue a dog from one of the balconies of the structure.

According to the department’s Twitter feed, four adult males and four adult females were displaced by the fire.

