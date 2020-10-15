Cal Fire: Deadly Zogg Fire Full Contained

Michael McGough

The Zogg Fire, which killed four Shasta County residents in September, has been 100% contained less than three weeks after igniting.

Cal Fire’s Shasta-Trinity unit announced the full containment at a final size of 56,338 acres (88 square miles) Tuesday evening. The wildfire destroyed 204 structures, the state fire agency says.

A small number of firefighters, and three fire engines, will continue to monitor the area for the next few days, amid gusty winds that are sweeping back into Northern California this week.

The Zogg Fire started the afternoon of Sept. 27 in the hills north of Igo, a town of a little over 700 people west of Redding. It exploded in size that evening, fueled by extreme wind gusts that continued Sept. 28.

Calmer weather conditions after those two days helped fire personnel halt spread on the fire, and boost containment on the incident relatively quickly.

Four civilians, all identified as Igo residents, died in the fire, Shasta County sheriff’s and coroner’s officials said, reportedly including an 8-year-old girl. One firefighter was also injured, Cal Fire says.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced last Friday that it is under investigation in connection with the start of the fire. In a brief statement to the state Public Utilities Commission, PG&E said Cal Fire seized some of its equipment as part of its investigation into the Zogg Fire, which started in an area served by the utility’s distribution lines.

The Zogg Fire is the third-deadliest California wildfire of 2020. The North Complex killed 15 Butte County residents earlier in September. In August, five residents of Sonoma and Napa counties died in the LNU Lightning Complex.

At least 31 people have died statewide this wildfire season.

