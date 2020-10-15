Photos: FDNY Firefighters Rescue One from Brooklyn Fire

Photos and info from Lloyd Mitchell

Fire Department of New York (FDNY) members were dispatched to an all-hands fire in the Clinton Hill section of Brooklyn, New York, on October 14, 2020.

Battalion 31 transmitted an urgent 10-75 for fire on the top floor of a four-story brownstone on Wednesday night just before 11:30.

FDNY Ladder Company 119, the inside team, found a victim in the front bedroom at 148 Washington Avenue. The victim was removed via the interior stairs and quickly turned over to paramedics, where she was rushed to a local hospital.

More: https://lloydmitchell43.photoshelter.com/index

ALSO

FDNY Companies Battle Fire in Manhattan Multiple Dwelling

14 Injured in Brooklyn (NY) Apartment Fire

Fire Burns Multiple Businesses in Upper Manhattan