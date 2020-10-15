HazSim LLC Partners with Field Forensics Inc.

HazSim LLC recently announce da new partnership for research, development, and production Field Forensics Inc., a company based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

HazSim simulation represents the safe and effective way that firefighters, hazmat specialists, CBRNe, and EMS personnel can train realistically for dangerous hazardous materials environments, such as radioactive spills, chemical leaks, or poisonous gas. HazSim provides the solution to maximize this realism of lifesaving, hazardous training. HazSim real-time simulations mirror dangerous environments and improve the learning experience without the use of dangerous agents.

The company was created by firefighters and hazardous materials specialists with years of experience in the field who recognized a critical gap in hazmat training and has been supporting training across the U.S. since 2011. CEO Phil Ambrose is a senior fire commander/hazardous materials specialist/paramedic for a busy metropolitan fire department in Southern California. He has held positions in several areas of hazardous materials including waste management, radiation safety, training, and regulatory management within university, hospital, industry, and municipal jurisdictions and has trained members of fire, law enforcement, military, and industry across the U.S.

Phil developed HazSim to improve first responder training and to prepare for dangerous jobs through effective and simulated training experiences. HazSim products have evolved to redefine how specialists in hazardous environments are trained for life safety by providing unprecedented simulated education through advanced technologies. Authorized HazSimTrainers offer front line responders and hazmat workers with live, on-location, real-time healthcare simulations that are set to mirror the most dangerous environments.

In a strategic move to respond to an increase in sales of the product in both the U.S and the overseas market, HazSim has partnered with Field Forensics Inc. (FFI), in business since the events of 9/11, to look after manufacturing, shipping, and product development.

FFI has fielded several product lines that address market needs in field chemical extraction, explosives detection and substance identification, explosives screening, hazmat, and covert ops. FFI develops devices using novel materials and methods to field systems that are highly-evolved but simple to use in very tough environments. The company has a global sales footprint; a significant portion of FFI’s total sales are export sales. HazSim will be tapping into this distributor network to open the overseas markets.

“We are delighted to announce this partnership with Field Forensics. As CBRNe and hazardous materials specialists ourselves, we understand the importance of safely engaging students. We want them training safer and smarter, so we engineered a system that is easy to use and offers unlimited training scenarios. Working with Field Forensics is a natural fit, it will allow us to expand our design, manufacturing and shipping, improving the entire experience for our customers, and enables us to really start work in researching and developing new products and systems,” explains Phil Ambrose Owner and President of HazSim.

“Our explosives detection kits have been in use by first responders, military special forces, government agencies, HazMat teams and anti-terrorism units for years. Our customers have more important things to worry about than whether or not their test kits and instruments are working, so we design our products with this in mind. Having the opportunity to assist in the production of training simulation devices is both complementary and exciting, ” commented Craig Johnson Founder and CEO of Field Forensics Inc.

Kevin Cresswell, Director of global sales explains: “The HazSim handhelds are rugged, realistic, and easy to read, offering a seamless interface. We hope to bring the operational expertise of HazSim and strategic ideas of FFI, to the table to allow for continued, smooth training every time, not only with the current HazSim range but also as we look to increase our footprint through future developments.”

HazSim LLC – [email protected]

Field Forensics Inc. – [email protected]