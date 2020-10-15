Ardmore (OK) Woman Accused of Burglarizing, Setting Fire to Local Business

Sierra Rains

An Ardmore woman is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly breaking into two businesses, setting one on fire and then setting the stolen car she arrived in on fire.

At around 6 a.m. on Oct. 11, two deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched in reference to a burglary alarm going off at a local business, located off of Highway 77 and Cisco Road.

When the deputies arrived, they observed smoke billowing out of a shattered glass door on the front end of the business, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office. The deputies ran to the doorway and saw flames coming out from the center of the lobby, and what appeared to be furnishings and paper on fire.

One of the deputies ran to his patrol car to retrieve a fire extinguisher and put out the flames, according to the report. Once the fire was out, the deputies searched the building for intruders, but did not find anyone inside.

“I observed that the office spaces appeared to have been pilfered through and objects had been broken and thrown about,” one deputy noted in the incident report. After the heavy smoke cleared from the building, the deputies reentered and got a better view of the property damage.

“I observed what appeared to be blood on several items that were on the floor of the office space,” one deputy wrote. At that time, the deputies noticed a female, later identified as 48-year-old Christy Michelle Briscoe, running towards the front door with a bag in her right hand and a pair of scissors in her left.

Briscoe reportedly appeared to have blood on her face, hands and clothing. “I drew my service weapon and pointed it at the subject and instructed her to stop,” one deputy stated in the incident report. Briscoe was then detained for safety and for further investigation, according to the report.

Briscoe allegedly gave officers a false name and told them she had believed someone was trapped inside the business and had set a fire to stop a man from chasing her.

In the incident report, deputies stated that Briscoe appeared to be under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance and was exhibiting behavior accompanying methamphetamine use. One deputy also noticed that she reportedly had blank checks with the business name on them sticking out of the top of her bag.

Briscoe was taken into custody at that time and transported to the Carter County Detention Center. While waiting to speak with the business owner, one of the deputies reportedly noticed that a business north of the area had also been broken into.

The deputy located a hammer that appeared to have glass shards and scrapes on it and observed similar damage to the second business. While en route to the Carter County Detention Center, Briscoe allegedly admitted to breaking into the second business and told the deputy that she had driven a vehicle to the area.

According to the incident report, a deputy went to the location of the vehicle and found it parked next to the fuel tank of a delivery truck. The vehicle had reportedly been stolen from an Ardmore resident and as the deputy approached the vehicle he noted that it was too dark to see inside.

“When I opened the driver’s side door a large flame shot up from the backseat from a fire that appeared to have been smoldering until the oxygen reached it,” the deputy wrote in the report.

The Ardmore Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire. Most of the property inside the vehicle had been destroyed, according to the report. While in the patrol car, Briscoe reportedly heard the deputy say over the radio that the vehicle was on fire and allegedly said, “Yeah, I set it on fire.”

Briscoe was booked into the Carter County Detention Center, and during a search of her person, a detention deputy reportedly located a brown paper towel containing a white crystal-like substance. Deputies also reportedly located a pipe at the crime scene while collecting evidence.

Briscoe is currently facing charges for two counts of arson, two counts of second degree burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, bringing contraband into jail, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. Her bond is set at $1,000 and a preliminary conference is scheduled for Dec. 3.

