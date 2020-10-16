Houston Arson Investigator Shot and Killed in the Line of Duty

Procession for LODD Arson Investigator Bruce https://t.co/jl3VXPauXi — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 16, 2020

The Houston (TX) Fire Department (HFD) reported that Arson Investigator Lemuel Bruce, 44, was shot and killed in the line of duty this morning, October 16, 2020, while attempting to serve an arrest warrant. He is the first HFD Arson investigator to die in the line of duty.

Investigator Bruce began his career with HFD in 2003 and has been an investigator for five years. He has previously served out of HFD Fire Stations 77, 96, 46, 42, 64, 6 and 12.

Arrangements are pending.

According to www.click2houston.com, arson investigators had been looking into a string of car fires in the Timbergrove and Heights areas when the shootout occurred.

Officers arriving on scene reportedly found the suspect dead and Investigator Lemuel Bruce shot. He was transported and subsequently passed away.

RELATED

Humpday Hangout: Fire Prevention and Investigations

The Duty to Act: Responsibilities of Today’s Fire Marshal

Training, Equipment Needs of Arson Investigation Team

Mayday Monday: Violence Against Firefighters