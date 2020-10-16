One Dead in Warren County (PA) House Fire

Erie Times-News

Erie Times-News, Pa.

(TNS)

CORRY — One person is dead in a house fire in western Warren County.

The fire in the 300 block of Scotts Crossing Road in Columbus Township, south of Route 6 and east of Corry, was reported at 6 a.m. Friday, according to Erie County 911. The Corry Fire Department, which covers that portion of Warren County, arrived at the residence to find heavy fire and located one victim, a dispatcher said.

Two other occupants of the residence were being evaluated at the scene, and one firefighter was taken to Corry Memorial Hospital after suffering a knee injury, according to the dispatch report.

Firefighters remained at the scene at 7:15 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: One person reported dead in house fire in western Warren County Friday morning

———

©2020 the Erie Times-News (Erie, Pa.)

Visit the Erie Times-News (Erie, Pa.) at www.GoErie.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.