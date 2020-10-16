Fire in Chicago’s South Loop Displaces at Least Eight

According to a report from CBS2, a fire in Chicago’s South Loop forced families out into the cold early Friday morning. No injuries were reported.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire broke out on the top floor of a building at 18th and Dearborn Streets around 12:30 a.m. Many residents were awoken by firefighters knocking on doors as the building was evacuated.

At least eight people were displaced. A Red Cross warming center has been provided for the families impacted.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

