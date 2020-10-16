Reading (PA) Firefighter Injured at Fire

Michelle Lynch

Reading Eagle, Pa.

(TNS)

A city firefighter was injured Wednesday night while fighting a kitchen fire in the 400 block of North Fifth Street.

Crews were called to the home at 435 N. Fifth St. about 5:30 p.m.

According to Jeremy Searfoss, city fire marshal, food residue dripped onto the oven heating element, causing a small fire.

Crews had the blaze under control within minutes, he said.

One firefighter suffered an injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment, Searfoss said.

