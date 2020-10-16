Host Dave McGlynn talks with Battalion Chief Derek Flemon from the Fort Wainwright (AK) Fire Department. They discuss leadership philosophy, training, and networking, as well as other related topics.
Sponsored by https://globe.msasafety.com/
The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter
Listen in the player above. Also, get every episode by subscribing to the Fire Engineering podcast using your favorite podcast app.
ALSO
Podcast: Networking for Success: Mike Scotto
Podcast: Networking for Success: Michael Horist
Podcast: Networking for Success