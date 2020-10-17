Firefighters Make Rescue from Three-Alarm Rahway (NJ) House Fire

ALL COUNTY NEWS/YouTube

Firefighters rescued a disabled woman from a three-alarm house fire yesterday in Rahway, New Jersey.

According to mycentraljersey.com, three people were inside the home when the fire occurred in the early afternoon. Two were able to escape the fire with the assistance of police.

The third person, an elderly disabled woman, was trapped in a rear bedroom, the report said. The report says two firefighters went into the home through a window and were able to locate the woman, removing her from the home through the window and passing her to two waiting police officers.

She was transported and was reportedly in stable condition. Two officers were also reportedly checked out for smoke inhalation.

ALSO

Podcast: In Their Own Words: Nick Ledin on Firefighter Search and Rescue

Searchable vs. Survivable: Educated Decision Making

Search and Rescue by the Numbers