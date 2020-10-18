Several Injured in Harrisonburg (VA) Explosion

The explosion was behind the Wendy’s on South Main in Harrisonburg. Unclear which buildings are involved.

Ian Munro is on the scene. #JMU https://t.co/Xt5L8VvUxW — 😷🦠JMU 411🦠😷 (@JMU411) October 17, 2020

Some Virginia residents were rocked awake early Saturday morning by an explosion in downtown Harrisonburg, which has left at least three people injured.

Gov. Ralph Northam confirmed the blast in a tweet shortly after 10 a.m.

“My team and I are closely monitoring the situation in Harrisonburg after a gas explosion this morning,” he wrote.

“First responders and firefighters are on the scene, and we have deployed state emergency personnel for additional support. Please avoid the area.”

The cause of the blast has not been confirmed by authorities.

Officials received a call about the explosion and subsequent fire at a two-story commercial building, Director of Communications Michael Parks told CNN. Responders were still working Saturday afternoon to contain the three-alarm fire, which spread to at least two other commercial buildings.

Two of those hurt amid the blast were flown to University of Virginia Medical Center and one is being treated at Sentara RMH Medical Center, Fire Chief Matt Tobias told the Daily News-Record. James Madison University in a tweet confirmed one of its students was among the injured.

Another two students were treated on the scene, according to the social media post. They’d all been participating in a community event hosted off campus at the time.

Officials added that they have no reason to believe anyone was inside the building when the explosion occurred.

More photos of the explosion site from this morning around 8:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/2NZ2exKW1r — Ian Munro – Daily News-Record (@iamIanMunro) October 17, 2020

